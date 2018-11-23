SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It was another frigid start this morning with more record cold. The silver lining has been that today was mostly sunny with slightly milder temperatures.
Westover ARB dropped down to 4° this morning, which broke the old record of 8° set back in 1972. The core of the Arctic cold has departed, and with it, the wind now is from the southwest. That’s going to help to moderate our temperatures over the next few days.
Tonight, under clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will fall to the low teens. Certainly not as cold as previous days, but still on the chilly side.
While temperatures will be downright balmy Saturday afternoon (highs in the lower to middle 40s), another soaking rainstorm is on the way. First drops may arrive as early as late Saturday, followed by heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning. Rain tapers by Sunday midday. The rain will be a soaker with totals ranging from 1-2”. Don’t be surprised if there are some spots in western Franklin and Hampshire County that see some freezing rain. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning for southern Vermont for the freezing rain threat.
The wet/active pattern continues next week with what could be another soaker Monday night and early Tuesday. We have to watch this one. You can’t rule out some wintry mix in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
