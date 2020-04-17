SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a dry start to our Friday and the daylight hours are dry. Some April snow is headed our way tonight into tomorrow with a few inches of accumulation possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for all of Western Mass beginning at 7pm this evening. For Berkshire county the advisory is in effect until 10am Saturday morning. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties the advisory is in effect until noon Saturday.
Friday begins cold and bright with some morning sunshine, but high clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures may climb a few degrees higher than yesterday, but most will again be in the 40s to near 50. Breezy, with westerly winds at 10-20mph. Precip will arrive later in the evening with an approaching warm front.
Snow is likely Friday night as low pressure passes to our south. Wet weather begins as rain Friday evening and will change to snow in the Berkshires first, then the valley later. Temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s throughout the night, leading to a heavy, wet snow that will accumulate mostly on grass and elevated surfaces. In the valley, 1-2 inches is most likely with roads looking mainly wet. In the hill towns and Berkshires, 2-4” is likely with some difficult travel conditions possible. For the highest elevations, if more than 4 inches falls, some spotty power outages may occur.
Wet snow will taper off in the morning Saturday, but showers of rain and snow may linger a while. Temperatures warm quickly and highs climb back into the 40s, allowing any snow on roads to melt. Northeasterly breezes will keep the day feeling chilly & raw. High pressure builds Saturday night, clearing skies and dropping temperatures back to the 20s. Our weather improves quite a bit Sunday with sun and clouds and highs nearing 60 in the lower valley!
Our weather looks more like a roller coaster next week with seasonable temps continuing into Monday with a healthy breeze. Clouds increase Tuesday and we turn windy with late-day showers thanks to a strong front. We stay breezy, but dry out Wednesday with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Rain is back Thursday evening into Friday, then a warm up is possible by the weekend.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.