SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- it's a cool, dry start this morning. There are some areas of fog too but that will burn off quickly and today will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with seasonable temperatures. Today is the day for the outdoor plans, a soaking rain is on the way for tomorrow.
Clouds move in tonight but rain should hold off until well after mid-night as low pressure shoots into the Northeast tomorrow bringing a warm front through early in the morning with light, spotty showers. Rain becomes steady and heavier but late morning as a cold front approaches and a second area of low pressure develops along the coast. Rain will be heavy at times in the afternoon. A solid 1" of rain seems likely with a few spots seeing as much as 2" . It will be breezy and chilly too with highs in the lower 50s along with a gusty southeast breeze. Rain wind down tomorrow night.
Be sure to dress warm and for the rain if you taking part in The Rays of Hope Walk/Run tomorrow morning. However, the heavy steady rain may hold off until late morning. There may be just a few showers for the Walk/Run, fingers crossed! By the way, if you're heading to Foxboro for The Patriots gams expect a washout with moderate to heavy rain and gusty Southeasterly breeze.
Low pressure moves out tomorrow night, bringing an end to rain for the before Monday morning's commute. Monday stays dry, but we will see more clouds Tuesday and a few showers. Wednesday is also looking mainly dry and fairly cloudy, but rather mild with highs in the middle 60s. We may see another round of heavy rain either late Thursday or Friday. It's going to be an active week!
