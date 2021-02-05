SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front will move through our area this evening, keeping clouds around for another few hours. Behind the front, we remain brisk with decreasing clouds and temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s.
Weak high pressure will build in for Saturday, keeping the day dry and seasonable. We will see good sunshine along with an occasionally gusty breeze.
Meanwhile, a coastal low will be forming along the Carolina coast Saturday night, which will begin bringing in high clouds through Sunday morning. This storm has prompted Winter Storm Warnings for the coast, SE Mass, the Cape and Islands and NYC metro area.
Sunday will feature a coastal storm that has potential to bring a few inches of fluffy snow to western Mass. Light snow should begin falling in the mid-morning hours and continue throughout the afternoon. Most forecast models show snow tapering off around 8pm or so.
Snow amounts look to range from 2-4 inches for much of western Mass, but the track of the nor’easter Is still uncertain and those amounts could shift a bit higher as we get closer to Sunday. Most of the big snow will be along the south coast and Southeast Mass with up to 8 or 9 inches.
We dry out for a day to start the week, but our weather pattern remains unsettled with more snow chances Tuesday and Friday. Temperatures are trending near and slightly below normal for the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.