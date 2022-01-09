SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After seeing a wintry mix earlier in the day we will begin to dry out later tonight as skies become partly cloudy. A cold night is on the way with lows falling back into the upper teens to around 20. It will also be a bit breezy with winds picking up out of the northwest between 10-15 mph, which will make it feel colder.
Next week will feature the coldest air of the season as a very deep trough and piece of the polar vortex briefly push across New England. Gusty northwest breezes and an Arctic cold front will give us a dry but cold day on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 20s but wind chills will run in the single digit and teens.
Then the core of the cold air arrives Monday night through Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday may not get out of the single digits in much of western Mass but wind chills could run as low at -15 to -20. Because of this threat, Wind Chill Advisories are posted for western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin counties from 1AM until 4PM Tuesday. For Berkshire county the Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight Monday night until 3PM Tuesday afternoon.
Remember with wind chills that cold frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes so try to limit time outdoors, wear several layers of loose-fit, lightweight warm clothes, wear a hat and stay dry and out of the wind. In addition remember that mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
Temperatures will return to seasonable levels by Thursday with highs getting back into the middle 30s.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.