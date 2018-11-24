SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a cold start this morning but certainly nothing like the record cold we saw early yesterday. That bitter cold air has departed but an area of low pressure will bring a soaking rain to the region tonight into early Sunday.
While temperatures will be downright balmy this afternoon (highs in the lower to middle 40s), another soaking rainstorm is on the way. First drops may arrive as early as this evening, followed by heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning. Rain tapers by Sunday midday. The rain will be a soaker with totals ranging from 1-2”. It's not out of the question that some spots in western Franklin and Hampshire County see some freezing rain. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning for southern Vermont for the freezing rain threat. In addition there is a Flood Watch in effect for Berkshire county from 10 pm tonight until 1 pm Sunday afternoon.
The wet/active pattern continues next week with what could be another soaker Monday night and early Tuesday. We have to watch this one. You can’t rule out some wintry mix in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.