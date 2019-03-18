SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Spring’s countdown is nearing the end! Only 2 days left of winter, but temperatures are feeling pretty Spring-like. Spring officially arrives at 5:58 PM on Wednesday.
If you’re looking for a good time to wash your car… go now! We have a dry stretch of days, lasting until midday Thursday. High pressure will keep much of southern New England high and dry over that time frame.
Highs this afternoon will reach into the middle 40s for the Pioneer Valley and upper 30s for the Hilltowns. Sunshine will be abundant for much of the morning with a few clouds arriving in the afternoon. This is a degree or two shy of the average for mid-March.
Tonight, a few clouds will arrive as temperatures fall to the middle 20s. Tuesday is a bit of a carbon-copy of today, but with a few more rays of sunshine. Temperatures return to the middle 40s for the valley.
Milder air builds in for Wednesday and Thursday, as Winter exits and Spring arrives. There will be some rain on Thursday into Friday. The storm does turn into a coastal system that would bear watching if we were in the cold months, but it’s looking like we stay warm enough that anything that falls will be wet, and not white. Friday returns to the 50s with a stiff wind, in the wake of the departing storm.
