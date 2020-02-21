SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure is giving us some beautiful weather this weekend. Today, we saw sunny skies and less of a breeze, which made it feel nice. Still chilly though with highs in the low 30s for most.
Tonight under a clear sky, temperatures will fall fast. Lows end up in the teens as a light southwesterly breeze develops after midnight. After a cold morning, we will see another sunny day with highs climbing into the lower and middle 40s with some around Rt. 2 staying stuck in the upper 30s. Breezes will kick up a bit in the afternoon at 10-15mph. Some gusts over 20mph are possible in the higher elevations.
Temperatures continue to climb through Monday with both Sunday and Monday getting into the low 50s in the Pioneer Valley. High pressure moves off the Southeast coast, bringing milder air to the eastern US. Monday will easily be the pick of the week with sunshine and some late-day clouds and highs in the low to middle 50s!
A pattern shift looms for next week. A large trough will be pushing through the Plains early in the week, then make it’s way to the East Coast by the end of the week. This means we will see a period of unsettled weather followed by another shot of cold air.
Shower chances will be increasing Tuesday, but it’s no longer looking like a washout. While most will see rain, there may be some mixing north of Rt. 2. Rain chances continue into Wednesday now with chances for a wintry mix during the night and early morning hours. This could be something that impacts travel both Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.
While a ton of details still need to be ironed out, as low pressure slides to our northwest Thursday, we should just see a rainy day (even in the morning). Behind a cold front Thursday evening, we turn sharply colder with snow showers into early Friday. Cold and blustery weather is looking likely Friday into Saturday as a coastal low passes to our northeast and an upper level trough moves overhead. Check in for more details over the next few days.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.