SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cold start with temperatures down into the single digits but readings have come up nicely and it's turning out to be a nice January afternoon.
This afternoon will feature sunshine through high clouds. It will remain quiet and calm with temperatures coming in the low to mid 30's, very seasonable.
A few more clouds roll in tonight into tomorrow as a front nears from the northwest. Temperatures will reach near 40 tomorrow ahead of the front with a mix of clouds and sun and a gusty southwest breeze. A few snow showers are possible in the Berkshires as the front moves through, but the valley remains mostly dry. Colder air will move in behind this front for Thursday. Temperatures will end up about 10-12 degrees colder behind the front.
A quick-moving Clipper will pass by Thursday night through Friday morning with a period of snow. A quick 1-3" of snow is possible before it ends as a bit of a mix in the valley by mid to late morning Friday. This will lead to a slippery Friday morning commute. Conditions will improve in the afternoon with some melting snow as temperatures reach into the middle 30's.
A more significant storm is looking more likely for Saturday night and Sunday. Details are still tough to pin down this far out (four to five day) but it will all come down to the track of the storm.
At this point it looks as though the storm may track over southern New England or just to the west. This would eventually bring in milder air, at least a loft. This track would bring a potpourri of precipitation likely starting as snow then changing to ice and maybe rain. Either way it's looking like a lot of precipitation across southern New England so the stacks are high. We will be able to fine tune the details as we draw closer to the weekend.
Behind the storm an Arctic air mass barrels in for for Monday and Tuesday! Stay tuned for updates!
