(Springfield, Ma) -We keep fair skies tonight and overnight with scattered clouds on occasion. The latest forecast for the northern lights seems to indicate a weaker solar storm, so they will be very hard to see from this far south. Northern New England may have a shot.
Temperatures get cold tonight with lows falling into the lower and middle 20s.
High pressure continues passing to our south on Friday, which will allow for more of a southwesterly breeze. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s for most with breezes occasionally gusting to 15 or 20mph in the afternoon. While skies won’t be totally sunny, we will still see some sun, mixing with patchy clouds throughout the day. Clouds increase Friday night with areas of fog possible-which could lead to black ice as temps fall to near 30.
Our next storm system moves in from the southwest Saturday, bringing showers by mid-day. With high pressure across southern Canada, it will be a colder day with highs in the 30s to near 40. There’s a low risk for pockets of freezing rain or sleet in the Berkshires and hill towns Saturday evening and night, but most continue with cold rain. A few showers linger Sunday with lingering clouds, but it won’t be a washout. Sunday looks milder with highs in the low 50s!
High pressure builds for early next week with dry, colder weather. Long range models are in strongly good agreement this far out for another nor’easter Wednesday into Thursday. This storm has promise to bring big snows, but it’s still way too early for any specifics.
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.