SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve got dry, cold weather on tap for New Year’s Eve across much of New England. Skies will gradually become clear tonight with lows falling into the upper teens to mid 20s by morning.
Friday begins with good sunshine and we see high clouds gradually increase throughout the day. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s with a light and variable breeze.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued ahead of our next storm system for Friday night through Saturday morning for all of western Mass. We are expecting a wintry mix that will likely lead to hazardous travel conditions for most.
Low pressure moving up from the southwest will bring precipitation to our area starting around 6-8pm. Precip should begin as light snow for many and that snow may accumulate to an inch or less in the lower valley and up to 3 inches in the Berkshires and Rt. 2 corridor. Warmer air in the mid-levels will move over colder air at the ground, changing snow over to sleet and freezing rain Friday night. Ice accumulations may reach up to a tenth of an inch for the valley before precip changes to plain rain. In the hill towns and Berkshires, ice amounts up to a quarter inch are possible. Rain and freezing rain will end Saturday morning from south to north.
Travel conditions should be worst overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Icy roads will become wet as the morning wears on-first in the valley, then eventually in the higher elevations. While we are not expecting a lot of power outages, for those in the hills who end up with a quarter inch of ice or more, isolated outages will be possible.
Dry weather returns Saturday evening and night, then clouds increase Sunday morning ahead of a developing coastal low. This storm system’s track and strength are still uncertain, but minor to moderate snow is looking possible for our area Sunday night into Monday morning. Once this system moves out, we remain fairly cloudy and seasonable Tuesday, then turn milder with more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.
