SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon, ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid-50's, about 10 degrees above yesterday's readings. The breeze will diminish this afternoon as well.
Low pressure will slide south of New England bringing a swath of rain into western Mass. late tonight Tomorrow will feature steady rain in the morning then showers persist into the afternoon. Rain amounts will be highest south of the Mass Pike with a half inch possible. Farther north to the VT border a tenth of an inch or so is expected. Tomorrow will be brisk and raw with northeast wind gusts to 30 mph along with temperatures in the 40s, a nasty day in general!
A weak area of high pressure will give us a beautiful day on Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine with a light breeze and highs in the low to middle 60s! Enjoy it, because we go back to chilly rain by Sunday as another wave of low pressure moves into southern New England. Rain should get going Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday morning. Expect raw, breezy conditions similar to Friday. There is a risk for some high elevation flake of snow Sunday night into Monday morning.
The storm will be slow to move out so, clouds will stick around with a few leftover spotty showers. It will stay cool and raw with temperatures remaining in the 40's. Things will dry out with a return to sunshine and milder temperatures on Tuesday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
