SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will give way to a bit of sunshine later this morning and today will be mainly dry with partly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures should reach into the low 70s in the afternoon with some mid-70s possible if the sun can come out for a couple of hours. A wave of low pressure will bring showers and downpours this evening into tonight. A rumble of thunder is possible. We are not expecting any severe weather but there may be some ponding on roadways where any downpours set up.
Tomorrow is looking beautiful as high pressure moves in. We'll see lots of sunshine with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. Dry weather continues into Saturday with temperatures reaching near 80. There will be some clouds building in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night.
Sunday will feature a few more clouds as a trough (Pocket of cold air aloft) builds into the Northeast. A few showers are possible but most of the day will not be raining. Showers may linger into Monday, which will be cooler with highs only in the upper 60s.
