SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): This afternoon will end up a lot like yesterday with lots of clouds, but no rain. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70's, along with a bit of mugginess creeping in.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is sliding up the coast along a stalled front sitting off-shore. It still looks as though the bulk of the rain associated with this system will line up across eastern New England.
This evening will be mainly dry. Rain will hold off until later, after 10pm. The back edge of the rain may not make it very far into western Mass, so areas east of I91 have the greatest chance of getting wet. Rain totals look to range from nothing in Berkshire County to maybe up to 1/2" in eastern Hampden County. Rain totals will increase into Worcester County and eastern Mass.
Eastern Mass and Rhode Island will see the bulk of the rain with some spots seeing up to 2-3" of rainfall, this is where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 8pm to 11am.
Any rain exits early tomorrow, around sunrise, then we have another fairly cloudy day with slightly higher humidity. Dew points will come up into the low to mid 60's. Temperatures will stay in the 70's. Clouds may thin out a bit tomorrow afternoon and evening as the front continues to weaken and shift out to sea. We can't rule out a few linger showers tomorrow, but most of the day is dry.
Friday will feature brighter skies with quite a bit of sunshine. It turn much warmer with highs in the upper 80's. It will be a bit muggy with dew points near 60. It will turn out to be a classic, August day.
It will be warm and muggy this weekend, lasting into next week thanks to a building subtropical ridge (upper level high pressure system off the coast). We are a bit unsettled this weekend with a spot shower or thunderstorm Saturday evening and Sunday, but most will stay dry. Just keep an eye to the sky. Like Friday, it's looking like a classic, August weekend; you'll need to keep the fans and ACs going.
