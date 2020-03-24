SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Precipitation from our storm system has moved out but there could be some slick spots out there this morning as temperatures are below freezing in parts of the region, especially on secondary roads and in the hills.
Weak high pressure will give us dry weather today, but patchy clouds will be around much of the day but we will also see breaks of sun. Breezes will stay light out of the north and temperatures end up in the 40s to low 50s in the afternoon-which means mothe nature will help with the snow melt. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight as lows drop back into the lower 30s.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled this week with more rain chances on the way. We continue to track another area of low pressure that will pass to our southeast tomorrow but data continues to trend this system further away from the coast of southern New England. Right now it looks mostly cloudy for tomorrow with some rain showers possible in the valley and some snow showers in the higher elevations.
Our week ends a bit milder with highs returning to around 50 Thursday and some mid to upper 50s Friday as more sun is possible. The weekend looks to begin dry, but with more clouds and our next chance for rain may arrive Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures running a bit above normal for late March.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
