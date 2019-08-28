SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered showers will continue this evening and tonight across western Mass. Heavier rain and a higher chance for flash flooding remains farther east from Worcester County to SE Mass and Rhode Island. While some downpours and a rumble of thunder are possible in western Mass, widespread flooding is not expected. Severe weather in unlikely too.
Showers will taper off not long after midnight, but skies remain mostly cloudy and we stay on the humid side with dew points and temperatures in the 60s. By sunrise, clouds will be decreasing and humidity begins to lower. By Thursday afternoon, our weather looks sunny and dry as high pressure builds in. Expect a nice northwest breeze throughout the day along with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s for the valley.
High pressure will give us a dry, warm day Friday with highs approaching the middle 80s in the valley. Skies stay mostly sunny, but another cold front to our west will bring scattered clouds in later in the day. We aren’t expected much, if any, rain for western Mass with this front, but it will bring another shot of dry and cooler air for the weekend.
Sunshine will be out in force on Saturday with seasonable temperatures and very low dew points. A top 10 weather day! High pressure will keep things dry and cool Saturday night, then move to the east on Sunday, which will start bringing dew points back up. Clouds build Sunday, but our weather looks dry and mild. Showers become possible Sunday night and likely Monday. Labor Day looks cloudy and mild with highs in the low 70s, but humid, with dew points rising. We stay muggy and turn warmer Tuesday and Wednesday.
