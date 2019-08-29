SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds continue to move out and we'll see plenty of sunshine this morning. It will turn less humid too.
Today will be sunny and dry as high pressure builds in. Expect a nice northwest breeze throughout the day along with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s for the valley. It will be warm but dry.
High pressure will give us a dry, warm day tomorrow with highs approaching the middle 80s in the valley. Skies stay mostly sunny, but another cold front to our west will bring scattered clouds in later in the day. We aren’t expected much, if any, rain for western Mass with this front, but it will bring another shot of dry and cooler air for the weekend.
We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 70's and very low dew points. It looks to be a top 10 weather day! What a way to start the long holiday weekend! High pressure will keep things dry and cool Saturday night, then move to the east on Sunday, which will start bringing humidity levels back up. Clouds build Sunday, but our weather looks to stay dry. Showers become possible Sunday night with periods of rain for Monday. Labor Day looks cloudy and humid with rainy conditions. Highs will likely top off around 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.