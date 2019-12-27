SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Rain chances continue to lower throughout the evening and dry weather returns tonight. A cold front coming through doesn’t have much precip with it, only a few sprinkles. Clouds hang tough through 10pm or so, then we begin to see clouds break up a bit. Skies turn partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 30s for most. Wind will stay light, but we will have a breeze shifting northwest behind the front.
Saturday will be a nice December day with temperatures climbing back into the lower and middle 40s. We will see good sunshine, but a northwest breeze will keep us from temperatures in the upper 40s like Friday.
Quiet weather continues through Sunday, which is good news for those traveling. However, our next storm system looks to come in with a 1-2 punch from Sunday night to Tuesday and may be a high impact to travel across New England.
Sunday begins cold and dry with some sunshine, but clouds increase throughout the day. An approaching warm front will bring light precip to western Mass Sunday night, well after sunset. This precip begins as a cold rain or an icy mix as temperatures drop back to the low 30s. This wintry mix continues through Monday morning, possibly causing icy roads and hazardous travel. Temperatures linger in the lower to middle 30s Monday and might get warm enough for the valley to go to all rain for much of the day, but there’s still some uncertainty there.
Monday night, a coastal low looks to develop off New Jersey and move northward toward the Gulf of Maine by Tuesday evening. This low will bring another batch of precip to New England, which could again be wet and wintry. A mix is most likely for now Monday night through Tuesday morning with rain and snow possible, followed by a change to rain as temps climb back above freezing. Rain and some snow showers taper off Tuesday evening. We should be dry for midnight, but roads may be icy. Dry weather returns for New Year’s Day with highs returning to around 40.
