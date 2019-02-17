SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While the daylight hours today were dry that is getting ready to change. An area of low pressure passing to the south will bring a period of steady, light snow to the region tonight into tomorrow.
Winter Weather Advisories are now up for all of western Mass. For Berkshire county the advisory is in effect from 9 pm this evening until 4 pm Monday. For Hampden county the advisory is in effect from 10 pm this evening until 4 pm Monday and for Hampshire and Franklin counties the advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 4 pm Monday.
Clouds will thicken this evening with snow developing between around 9-11pm. Steady snow will continue overnight into tomorrow morning before tapering off to snow showers in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the lower to middle 30s.
Looking like much of western Mass could pick up 2-5" of snow with this latest system but there is still some questions on the track of the area of low pressure. If the low tracks further north then we could see higher snowfall amounts. If the low tracks further south then the snowfall amounts could be lower.
We are cold and dry behind this system for Tuesday, then a third storm will impact southern New England Wednesday into Thursday. Surface low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, while a second low forms along the coast. With cold air in place over New England, our precipitation type will begin as snow Wednesday night. We look to change to a wintry mix-esp. south of the Mass Pike. This may cause some travel issues for the Thursday commute. More to come over the next several days.
