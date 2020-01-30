SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
High pressure will help keep our weather dry again tonight and to end the week and month of January. We have a good amount of high, thin clouds around this evening and will keep some overnight, but temperatures should still return to the teens across western Mass. Wind remains light to calm through sunrise.
After another cold start, Friday will warm up a bit with highs hitting lower 40s in the afternoon. We’ve got a dry day on tap as high pressure maintains control. As this high continues moving east, our wind will pick up slightly out of the southwest-which will help to rise the temps. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of low pressure moving from the Gulf to the Carolina coast.
Low pressure off the coast will be close enough to bring in cloudy skies for Friday night and Saturday. There’s a low chance for a few light rain or snow showers in the early morning hours Saturday, then most of the day looks dry as precip stays mostly offshore. The coastal low will continue moving toward Newfoundland, intensifying as it does. As the storm grows more intense, we will have a gustier breeze kick in across New England for Sunday.
Groundhog Day as well as SuperBowl Sunday is looking mainly dry and blustery with highs nearing 40. As a trough moves overhead, we will keep many clouds, and there is a low chance for a few early morning snow showers. A warm front coming through later Sunday night may also bring a few flurries, but precip chances the entire weekend are low.
Next week we change things up a bit, turning more unsettled and milder. Monday to Wednesday high temperatures look to hit upper 40s to mid 50s across southern New England! Our nicest day should be Monday, with some sunshine on tap, but clouds take over from Tuesday on. A few showers are possible Tuesday, then a better chance Wednesday as a cold front slowly nears. Colder air comes in Thursday, but precip continues as likely rain and snow showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.