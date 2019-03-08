SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another frigid start this morning and another day of below normal temperatures are on tap today. We get back towards seasonable this weekend and then temperatures rise slightly above normal early next week.
We woke up to temperatures in the single digits this morning. In fact we tied the record low of 4 degrees at Westover in Chicopee set back in 1986. Temperatures actually get above freezing in the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s. We will start the day with good sunshine, but an area of low pressure passing to our south will bring a few clouds in for the afternoon. Under mostly clear skies tonight it will be cold, but not as cold as the last couple of nights as lows drop back into the middle and upper teens.
The upper low to our north is finally retreating and temperatures get back to around normal this weekend. We have a nice day on tap for Saturday with high pressure giving us a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 40s.
Clouds build Saturday night as strong low pressure moves from the Midwest to the Great Lakes. We will begin to see snow by Sunday morning that should arrive with a quick burst. Minor accumulation is possible with around 1-3” expected. We then change to a wintry mix, then rain as we continue into the afternoon. Temperatures climb to around 40, allowing new accumulation to melt.
Showers taper off Sunday night and clouds linger Monday, but temperatures remain close to and even above normal. Cooler high pressure builds in for Tuesday, bringing chillier temps and a breeze. Mid to late week we will see a milder trend and rain showers look possible with our next system late in the week.
