SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our stretch of dry weather continues and with high pressure building overhead, it will get colder tonight. This evening, we are still brisk with a healthy breeze making us feel a bit colder than the actual temperature.
Skies remain clear overnight and with wind becoming lighter after midnight, we should get quite cold for Thursday morning. Right at sunrise, temperatures should bottom out in the upper single digits to lower teens. Thursday will stay chilly with highs in the low to middle 30s under a sunny sky. Wind will become calm for the afternoon and a few clouds may drift in and out into the evening.
Friday may be the nicest day of the week as temperatures rebound back to around 40 degrees. We won’t have a completely sunny day, but good sun is likely in the morning, followed by an increase in clouds during the afternoon. Clouds take over Friday night and Saturday as a coastal low moves northeast.
This weekend, low pressure will move along the coast, but far enough offshore to not bring us much. Saturday begins dry, then we see an increasing threat for showers-maybe a little snow, but rain is more likely. As the low passes by, some scattered snow showers may be seen in western Mass Saturday night through Sunday morning, but very little (if any) accumulation would occur. Skies will turn partly cloudy Sunday afternoon and we will have a gusty breeze behind the departing low. PS-It is looking cloudy in western PA Sunday morning, so Phil may not see his shadow (early spring)!
February begins with temperatures still trending above normal this weekend. Early next week, we get even milder with highs in the upper 40s Monday and possibly around 50 on Tuesday. Looking like a cold front will bring a chance for some showers and maybe a little light winter weather by mid-week.
