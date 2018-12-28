SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Here in western Mass we’ve seen a wide range of temperatures today thanks to a wedge of cold air trapped in the valley. Temperatures have stayed steady in the 30s across the valley, meanwhile the hills are in the low 50s! A southerly breeze will keep the evening feeling balmy ahead of an approaching cold front and while most of the rain is done, a few showers or drizzle remain possible.
Temperatures overnight should hover in the 40s with lingering clouds and fog. By dawn, temps may dip into the lower 40s-well above normal for this time of year! Saturday begins dry, breezy and mild, but temperatures should fall in the afternoon, reaching 30s by 5pm. We will see decent sunshine with some patchy clouds and a west-northwest breeze may gust to 30mph, making the day feel chilly.
Much colder air moves in Saturday night and Sunday with temperatures back to slightly below normal. High pressure will build in Sunday, bringing us a lighter wind and mostly sunny day. Temps return to the teens Sunday night into Monday morning.
Our next storm comes into southern New England New Year’s Eve with rain looking likely for Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. Low pressure will again pass by to our west, keeping temperatures warm enough for all rain. There is only a low risk for some brief mixing in the high elevations right at the start. The first day of 2019 will be mild with highs around 50, but it looks blustery.
Dry, seasonable weather returns by Wednesday with temps back to the 30s during the day and teens and 20s at night. There’s some risk for rain by late Friday and into the weekend, but there’s not much confidence this far out in the forecast. Still not seeing much for snow at this point, however there is some signals that chances improve by mid-January.
Tonight: Showers ending, fog. Lows: 36-45
Saturday: Mostly sunny, blustery. Highs: 36-45
Sunday: Sunny & quiet. Colder. Highs: 30-36
