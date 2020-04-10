SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gusty wind this afternoon will gradually subside tonight, but we remain breezy through Saturday. It’s been a chilly day now that a trough is overhead and that cool air mass will stay in place to start the weekend.
Any lingering rain and snow showers end this evening and skies clear later tonight. Temperatures fall back to the 30s for most with a few upper 20s possible in the coldest locations. Wind chills will stay in the 20s again for most of us.
Saturday will be a brighter day for western Mass with good sunshine on tap. Strong low pressure to our northeast continues moving away, but we are still quite breezy and cool. Gusts may get back up to 20-30mph at times with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Wind lightens Saturday night, which will help temperatures drop into the 20s for many!
High pressure builds to the South for Easter Sunday, which will bring a less breezy, milder day to western Mass. It will be a cold morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s for sunrise, but with a mainly sunny sky. Clouds increase throughout the day with highs climbing to around 60 in the lower valley. Breezes out of the south will pick up a bit in the afternoon.
The southern jet stream will surge northward with our next storm system. Strong low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region Sunday night and into Canada Monday. Much warmer air will also surge northward along the East Coast with the help of strong southwesterly wind. Highs Monday may get into the middle 60s, but rain is likely throughout the day. Amounts may end up between 1 and 2 inches with this system. A cold front will come through Monday evening with a chance for some thunderstorms and downpours ahead of it, then rain will taper off behind the front.
Our weather looks mostly dry after Monday with a few shower chances later in the week. A large trough will move back into the Northeast, bringing temperatures back below normal from Wednesday to Friday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
