SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Snow continues to lighten and taper off across western Mass overnight. Snow totals have ranged from a coating to as much as 2.3" in the hill towns. Expect slick or icy spots on roads.
As this system continues to move away overnight, skies will partially clear out and breezes pick up a bit. Temperatures fall into the 20s through sunrise.
High pressure will build Thursday, bringing a dry, but chilly weather day to the area. Sunshine in the morning will be replaced by clouds in the afternoon as a warm front approaches from the west. Temperatures end up in the 30s for most with a healthy breeze out of the northwest.
A few flurries may come through Friday morning with a passing warm front. Skies remain mostly cloudy and breezes remain light out of the south. Temperatures return to near normal for the afternoon, but warmer air will be moving in to start the weekend.
Saturday will be a warm and breezy day for New England with highs climbing to near 60 degrees! Scattered showers are possible, but most of the rain we will see comes through later Saturday night with a strong cold front. Downpours and some thunder are possible as the front moves through, along with a threat for strong to damaging wind gusts. Dry weather returns Sunday along with more seasonable temperatures, but gusty breezes continue.
A quiet, mild stretch of weather is on tap for next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Wednesday with some good sunshine.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
