SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - All advisories have been discontinued and conditions will continue to improve this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but temperatures will reach into the upper 30's and lower 40's. A cold front may bring an evening rain or snow shower then skies clear and we turn colder overnight with temperatures in the teens to near 20 by morning.
It will be cold, but bright tomorrow with a return sunshine. Highs will stay mainly in the 20's and it will be rather blustery as well. However, the higher February sun angle will go a long way in making it feel a bit better.
Out next storm will come out of the Gulf of Mexico and approach southern New England on Thursday. High pressure will supply us with plenty of cold air so this system looks to be mainly snow, at least the bulk of the precipitation.
Thursday will be cold with increasing clouds. Either in the afternoon or evening snow will develop then continue into the overnight. A moderate amount of snow is likely before it chances to a light wintry mix on Friday. Most will pick up 4-8" of accumulation. Clouds and light precipitation may linger Friday with little additional accumulation.
It will stay cold to start the weekend with a gusty breeze Saturday. Sunday is looking slightly milder, but also brighter with sunny skies thanks to building high pressure. Our next storm system looks to arrive Monday as a rain/snow mix for now, so certainly busy times ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.