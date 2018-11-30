SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Skies will start to clear out overnight, allowing temps to return to the lower and middle 20s for the valley. Even the hill towns and Berkshires should get into the 20s with the lack of a breeze compared to last night. Watch out for slick spots or a little black ice after today's wet weather.
Saturday will be a fairly quiet day with some sunshine to start thanks to high pressure overhead. High, thin clouds will start building in and skies turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system.
High pressure moves offshore Saturday night, keeping the air cold across interior New England. Wet weather approaches from the southwest and should begin sometime after 8pm. As wet weather begins, it may fall in the form of rain and/or sleet. The initial wintry mix shouldn’t last too long in the valley, if it even occurs. However, in the hills, a few hours of a wintry mix may lead to icy road conditions overnight. Everyone will turn to rain by Sunday morning as temps rise and rain continues through roughly Noon or so. A few showers may linger in the afternoon, otherwise we are cloudy and mild with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
Mild temperatures continue on Monday with morning lows around 40 and daytime highs in the 50s! It should be a brisk day though and colder air will be rolling in Monday night. Temperatures fall back below normal as a trough builds into the Northeast Tuesday. Highs return to the 30s and overnight temps hit teens by midweek. Most of next week is still trending dry and cold, but some coastal storm development will have to be watched. For now, this low should remain to our east and out of reach.
- Tonight: A few flurries/rain drops then partial clearing. Lows: 20-27
- Saturday: Increasing clouds, seasonable. Highs: 38-44
- Sunday: Rain, especially early. Highs: 44-48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.