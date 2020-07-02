SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, refreshing start this morning and today is looking like a drier day with sunshine and only a slight chance for a shower. Fog will burn off quickly this morning giving way to clear skies.
The upper level low that has brought several days of soaking rains and thunderstorms finally exits southern New England today. This will bring us a drier weather day with more sunshine on tap. Temperatures look to get back to the middle and upper 80s with light wind and moderate humidity. It will be a great pool day for the kids!
Even with the exit of the upper low, we will be unsettled tomorrow as a weak backdoor cold front moves through New England. While today looks mainly dry with only a low risk for a pop up shower or storm, wet weather chances increase again tomorrow.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow with this passing front and we return to seasonable temperatures and high humidity-similar to the last 3 days. High pressure will build Saturday, keeping July 4th fairly nice with slightly lower dew points, seasonable temps and good sunshine!
After a nice Independence Day, Sunday isn’t looking too bad either. We should see a slightly higher rain chance later in the day and it will be a bit hotter and more humid. Our pattern next week will look similar with hotter temperatures, high humidity and a daily threat for showers and storms. A heat wave is looking possible.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.