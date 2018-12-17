SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our storm system continues to move out. Most roads are just wet but some side roads and side walks in the hills may be snow covered and icy where there was a minor accumulation. There may be a few sprinkles and flakes but overall this morning we will continue to dry out and we can expect dry, breezy conditions with some sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the lower 40's this afternoon.
An Arctic front will arrive later today with bringing us a isolated snow shower then plenty of wind and cold air. Cold air will move in tonight on a gusty northwest wind. Temperatures will fall into the 20's tonight with wind chills in teens and single digits.
Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs mainly in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Temperature moderate Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, then our next storm looks to bring soaking rain and wind for Friday along with milder temperatures as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.