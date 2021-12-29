SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Be careful heading out to work or school if you are located in some of the hilly areas they still may be slick from last night's light wintry mix. Amy rain/mix will end around sunrise.
High pressure will give us a mainly dry Wednesday, but it will be a bit dreary with overcast skies. High temperatures stay in the middle to upper 30s, which is cooler than Tuesday, but still above normal for most. The temps really start on the upward trend.
Our unsettled pattern continues this week with more mild temps on the way along with a lot of cloud cover. Another group of storm systems will pass to our north and south Thursday, bringing a chance for a few rain showers in the evening and overnight. Some mixing of rain and snow is possible in the Berkshires, but little to no accumulation is expected this time around.
High pressure will bring dry weather Friday with milder temperatures expected. Clouds continue to hang tough but some breaks of sun are possible. With clouds lingering New Year’s Eve, temps may only slip to around freezing at midnight. Now weather issues for those venturing out to any parties.
Widespread rain is on the way to kick off 2022. Rain moves in Saturday morning and should continue much of the day. Temperatures may get quite warm with highs reaching low 50s with a healthy southerly breeze! A front comes through sometime early Sunday, so temperatures may max out early, then fall throughout the day. As colder air moves in, some snow showers may occur. Behind this storm system, we turn breezy and much colder to start the week.
Any snow as we head into the 1st week or 2022?
