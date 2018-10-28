SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
After a damp morning in western Mass and a morning of severe weather and waterspouts out East, things quiet down and dry out for everyone this evening. Low pressure has moved off to the northeast and will continue to move away from New England tonight. Skies will gradually clear or at least partially clear this evening. Overnight temps will cool back into the mid-30s for most.
High pressure will pass to our south on Tuesday, giving us a dry day with good sunshine. We remain cool and breezy with wind out of the west-northwest around the high. Temperatures end up near 50 in the valley, but only make it into the mid-40s in the Berkshires and hill towns.
A mid-week warm up is on the way as a ridge builds along the East Coast. Temperatures climb to around 60 on Wednesday and near 70 by Thursday! We should see mainly dry weather during these two days, but with a southwest flow in place, we will be a touch unsettled with a shower or two possible. Expect a healthy breeze as well.
Wind kicks up on Friday as a trough and cold front approach from the west. It should still be mild Friday with highs in the low 60s, but it will be damp as well. Showers are looking likely during the day with a period of heavier rain at night as a wave of low pressure moves up the cold front. A few thunderstorms may be possible Friday evening as this low passes and depending on speed, some showers may linger into Saturday morning.
High pressure looks to bring drier air by Saturday afternoon along with falling temps. We are seasonably cool and dry Sunday and Monday with a little sun.
Tonight: A few clouds, chilly. Lows: 34-38
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cool. Highs: 46-52
Wednesday: Sun & clouds, breezy & mild. Highs: 55-62
