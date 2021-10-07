SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dense fog will keep visibility low through sunrise so use extra caution as you hit the roads. Visibilty in some spots is near zero. However, fog will dissipate by 8-9am giving way to sunshine and a beautiful day. High pressure will dominate our weather today and tomorrow supplying us with with pleasant conditions. Temperatures return to the 70s this afternoon with most a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset falling into the lower 50's. This may lead to some late night fog, lasting through sunrise tomorrow. Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temps returning to the 70's.
As high shifts northeast, the wind shifts out of the East, bringing in more clouds and a cooler on-shore flow for Saturday. This will bring our highs down into the 60's, so more seasonable for this time of year.
Low pressure off the East Coast will make a run at southern New England Sunday into Monday. Chances are low, but increasing, for us to see rain in western Mass, but it is possible and some long range models are hinting at that scenario. Will keep you posted. Next week the upper level ridge returns, bringing another stretch of unseasonably warm weather.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.