SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Areas of fog will give way to plenty of sunshine today. A fantastic day is on tap with sunshine, only a few clouds, a nice northerly breeze, and low dew points. Temperatures will rise into the 70s to near 80 in spots-a top 10 weather day!
Tonight will be clear and cool with temps dipping into the upper 40s by morning. Tomorrow begins sunny, so temperatures will warm quickly and highs will reach near 80 degrees. Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon and a few showers are possible tomorrow evening and night.
An upper level low pressure just north of New England will keep our weather a bit unsettled Sunday with the best chance for rain arriving Sunday evening and night. Temperatures fall below normal Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s, but our weather looks mainly dry. T
