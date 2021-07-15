SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Nasty storms bringing damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and lots of lightning to western Mass. moved out last evening, but now we are dealing with areas of dense fog as you head out the door this morning.
Fog will dissipate by morning giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Today will be hot and humid day with, finally a mainly rain-free day. There is a very low risk for a pop up shower, but the majority of western Mass will see a dry day, though humid. Highs will reach near 90 with dew points in the 60's.
Tonight will be quiet with mainly clear skies and some patchy fog. Temperatures will fall into the 60's.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid again with highs near 90. However, a few showers and storms will roll into western Mass by the late afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly slides south.
As the front draws closer on Saturday showers and storms become more likely, mainly during the afternoon. Storms and even some heavy rain is possible during the afternoon and evening. Sunday will feature lots of clouds and a few more showers as the front stalls across the area.
