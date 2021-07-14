SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A line of downpours and some thunder are moving through parts of western Mass this morning as a warm front moves through. Showers and thunder should be out of the area around sunrise, but patchy drizzle, mist and fog will linger into mid to late morning. Temperatures remain in the 60s with a muggy feel through the morning.
Clouds should linger early today, but then break up some as a warm front continues lifting northeast. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s for much of the Pioneer Valley with humidity staying high. Some upper level energy will be moving across our area this afternoon, which should spark isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe with torrential rain and damaging wind gusts. The chance for showers and storms will be from about 3-4pm to 9-10pm
The Storm Predication Center places western Mass under a "Slight" Risk or severe weather today. 2 on the scale of 1 to 5 of severe weather. With the threat of severe storms, today is a First Warning Weather Day.
Showers and storms will end with partial clearing overnight. It will mild and muggy with lows in the 60's. There may be some patchy fog as well.
Tomorrow is looking like the pick of the week with sun and clouds and a very low risk for any rain. It will be a hot, humid day with highs approaching upper 80s for most. A ridge of high pressure over the mid-Atlantic will keep us hot and humid again Friday with highs nearing 90. A cold front lingering to our northwest will inch closer Friday, possibly bringing some showers and storms toward the end of the day.
The weekend weather trend isn’t great as wet weather looks likely Saturday to Monday thanks to a slow-moving cold front and upper level trough. We remain very humid through at least Saturday with temperatures turning more seasonable Sunday and Monday. Rain chances look to lower starting Tuesday.
