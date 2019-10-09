SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An early season Nor'easter will develop and sit off shore over the next couple of days. The storm will meander southeast of the Cape and will bring major impacts to Eastern Mass. The Cape and Island. We will get fringe affects with clouds, some rain and wind through at least Friday.
It will be cloudy and cool this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. Showers will creep into western Mass as the afternoon goes on. So things will go continue to go downhill, especially in the valley and points south. Rain will be rather light today with most spots receiving less than 1/4" however this isn't the end of the story.
Clouds and periods of rain will stick around tomorrow and through most of Friday as well. It will stay chilly and breezy with highs in the lower to mid 50's and overnight lows in the 40's. The wettest day will likely be tomorrow.
Rain totals here in Western Mass over the next couple of days will range between .5" to 2". The wind will gust up to 35 mph tomorrow into early Friday. We are not expecting flooding rains or wide spread damaging winds but things will be ugly!
The Cape, Islands, and southeastern Mass will see the brunt of the storm -- strong, gale-force wind and heavy rain. Winds here could gust over 60 mph with rain totals between 3-6"". A Flood Watch is in effect for Southeastern Massachusetts and a High Wind Warning is in effect for the Cape & Islands. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the South Shore of Boston to the Cape.
Conditions will slowly improve as we head into the weekend, as the nor'easter drifts east and weakens. At this point Saturday is looking mainly dry with some sun developing. It will still be a bit breezy and cool with highs near 60.
A weak cold front will move through Saturday night with a shower or two, helping to kick the storm out to sea. Sunday is looking nice with more sunshine and milder temperatures. The nice weather will likely stick around for Columbus Day as well with temps into the upper 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.