SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for western Franklin and western Hampshire Counties from 1am Friday to 8am Saturday and southern Berkshire County from 2am Friday to Noon Saturday.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Berkshire County from 2am Friday to Noon Saturday.
Low pressure continues moving up the East Coast tonight bringing scattered showers to southern New England. Showers remain spotty this evening, then a steadier rain will move in tonight and overnight-possibly heavy at times. Periods of rain continue through Friday morning with many see a half to three quarters of an inch. Flooding is unlikely, but lots of ponding and some minor street flooding can’t be ruled out. In the hills and Berkshires, wet snow may mix in, resulting in some minor accumulations of an inch or two Friday morning. A gusty northeast breeze will continue through the morning as well.
Low pressure will travel across southeastern New England Friday, allowing for rain to turn to scattered showers and winds to briefly lighten in the morning. Wind will shift northwest and increase throughout the day, possibly gusting to 30mph at times. Occasional rain showers continue in the valley with temps hitting mid-40s, but the hilltowns and Berkshires will be colder with occasional snow showers and squalls. Snow turns heavy Friday night through early Saturday, then snow showers taper off mid to late morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon and winds may gust to 35-45mph for all of western Mass.
Snow amounts end up 2-6” in the hill towns with higher amounts in the higher elevations. Northern Berkshire County (from the Mass Pike northward) will see roughly 4-9” with the highest amounts in the highest elevations. Little to no accumulation is expected for the valley, but snow showers and flurries are possible.
Sunshine returns Sunday and temperatures warm up significantly compared to Saturday. A backdoor cold front will bring more clouds in Sunday night and Monday along with a chance for rain and snow showers Monday evening and night. This should clear the area by Tuesday morning, but also usher in colder air for Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry weather continues mid-week with milder temps late-week.
