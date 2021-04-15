SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Winter Storm Warning for Northern Berkshire, Western Hampshire/Franklin Counties through Friday night…
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Berkshire, Eastern Hampshire/Franklin, western Hampden Counties through Friday night…
Snow is on the way and advisories and warnings have been issued.
Today has been a soaker so far with many already topping an inch. The Drought Monitor (updated today) showed an increase in drought conditions here in western Mass, so the rain is a welcomed sight!
Rain continues this evening and tonight, heavy at times. Rain continues to change over to snow in the Berkshires and hill towns, with the valley changing before sunrise. Snow may fall for a few hours Friday morning in the valley, but roads should remain wet thanks to the higher sun angle this time of year. Roads may be slushy in spots for the morning commute though.
The Berkshires and hill towns will see significant snow accumulation with 6-10 inches above 1500ft, 3-6” above 1000 ft. and 1-3” above 500ft or so. In the valley, eastern Franklin and Hampshire will be in that 1-3 range, but up to 5” may be seen in spots with higher elevation. Same for southern Berkshire and Hampden County. Springfield will likely end up with an inch or so, but mainly on grass. Snow should melt as we change back to rain Friday afternoon.
Potential hazards with this storm will include dangerous travel in the high elevations (winter storm warned areas) and hazardous travel in lower elevations (Advisory areas). Isolated or spotty power outages are possible with the heavy, wet snow, especially for spots that see over 4 inches in total.
Rain and snow showers continue Friday with limited additional accumulation. It will be breezy with northerly gusts to 20mph and temps in the 30s.
Not a lot of sun on tap this weekend as the upper level low lingers to our East. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the 50s and a spot shower is looking possible Sunday and Monday. Highs jump back to the 60s early next week with Tuesday looking sunny and mild.
