SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds linger for a while this evening, but as high pressure builds in, skies should become mostly clear overnight. It will be a cold, dry night and start to Friday with temperatures ranging in the lower to middle 20s. Wind will be light and should stay that way throughout the day tomorrow.
Friday will be unseasonably mild for western Mass with highs climbing into the middle 40s (average is middle 30s). High pressure will help to give us a mostly sunny sky, but high clouds advance in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system.
Low pressure moving up from the southwest will bring more clouds into the area Friday night and rain showers for Saturday. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible Saturday morning, especially in the hill towns as temperatures hover close to freezing. It doesn’t look like ice will linger though and everyone should change to rain midday. We turn dry Saturday night, then blustery Sunday. A mainly dry Arctic front will come through Sunday afternoon, ushering in colder air for Monday.
Monday begins dry and quite cold with temperatures well into the teens. Low pressure moving in from the west will bring a chance for snow by Monday evening and likely snow Monday night. Depending on the timing and strength of this system, some accumulation is possible for the Tuesday morning commute. A transition to a wintry mix/rain is looking possible for Tuesday-one to watch.
High pressure returns Wednesday, allowing us to dry out. An upper level trough digs in over the Northeast late in the week with colder temperatures, but dry weather should continue as well.
