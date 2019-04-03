SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mild, but windy afternoon and evening here in western Mass with today’s high temps in the lower to middle 60s! However, winds out of the west-northwest are gusting to 30-40+mph and Wind Advisories continue through 9pm for the valley.
We get some lighter wind overnight, but it remains breezy straight through sunrise with clear skies. Temperatures should end up in the low 30s for most due to the breeze, but some spotty upper 20s are possible. Sunshine will be out in full force again Thursday, but we are also still quite breezy with wind gusts nearing 30-40mph at times again.
A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for Thursday for all of western Mass from sunrise to sunset as dry air remains in place and afternoon relative humidity levels stay at or below 20% with high temps in the low 50s. Wind gusts to 20-30mph will enhance the fire danger for the afternoon. Winds relax and humidity climbs Thursday night.
High pressure will push out of New England Friday morning, giving us a dry, cold, quiet start to the day. Clouds increase early and a small batch of wet weather moves through mid-day with valley rain and the chance for some mixing in the hills. Rain showers get going again by the late afternoon and linger into early Saturday morning with temps staying above freezing.
Our weekend looks mild with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday begins with a chance for showers early, then we turn breezy and dry out with some afternoon sunshine. High clouds build Sunday, but our weather remains dry until late Sunday night. Showers return Monday and a few spotty showers may linger through mid-week. The big uncertainty for next week is temperature-which is still iffy. We have the potential for a nice warm up early in the week, then a trend to chilly, unsettled weather looks likely late in the week.
