SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - *Enhanced risk for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening*
After a perfect weather day and one of the best of the month so far, we will be bracing for a severe weather threat tomorrow. Western Mass has an enhanced risk for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.
Tonight, clouds increase ahead of an approaching warm front. Temperatures will only fall into the 40s to near 50 degrees overnight as a southerly breeze continues. Showers will move into our area close to midnight and will become a steady rain overnight. There’s a decent risk for heavy rain at times through sunrise and a low risk for some thunder-but nothing severe is expected.
Around sunrise Friday, showers will be exiting and cloudy skies will start to break up through mid-morning. Skies may turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny for a time in the early afternoon with a south-southwesterly breeze really helping to warm things up. Temperatures soar to near 80 degrees and dew points climb into the mid-60s ahead of an approaching cold front. We likely won’t see any storms really fire up until after 3-4pm and the threat will continue through 9-10pm.
Our severe weather threat Friday afternoon and evening will consist mostly of damaging straight-line winds of 60+ mph. A secondary threat for large hail exits as well, especially in early isolated storms. There is a low tornado risk during this time as well. Most of us will see lines of storms form in the early evening that may bring strong to damaging wind gusts to our area along with torrential rain and frequent lightning. Isolated flash flooding is a possibility with these lines. Our severe threat begins to lower after 8pm and should be completely done by midnight. Skies will start clearing out Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking good for us with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and more clouds Sunday. Dry weather prevails and temperatures will be near normal with mid 70s possible Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. Winds look fairly light over the weekend as well.
Unfortunately, a slow-moving, drifting storm will bring back rainy, cool weather starting Sunday night. Monday is looking quite damp with rain lasting most of the day. Showers look to linger Tuesday along with cool temps in the 50s to low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday are still up in the air depending on what this cut-off low does. It may spin to the south, keeping our weather drier, but clouds and cool temps may linger.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.