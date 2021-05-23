Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - The threat for showers as well as an isolated stronger thunderstorm exists through early this evening as a cold front pushes through the region. More seasonable air arrives for the start of the work week.
Right now, chances for rain are low but if a thunderstorm does develop, there is a risk for it to become strong or severe with damaging winds and hail. The front has a lot of energy, but not much moisture to work with so not everyone will get wet. Risk is highest farther east towards Rhode Island, the Cape and the Islands. Timing looks to be through 8pm, so if outdoors today be sure to keep an eye to the sky especially during those hours.
Behind the cold front a shot of seasonable and refreshing air moves in. Lows will settle into the middle 40s by Monday morning, and daytime highs on Monday will be in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies and a few fair weather clouds mixing in. High pressure keeps a mix of sun and clouds, and dry weather through Tuesday. Daytime highs will reach near 80 on Tuesday, so a bit warmer but both days look fantastic!
Another taste of summer arrives Wednesday as temperatures surge to near 90 again with southerly flow taking over. It will become muggy, ahead of another cold front. This front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening, in addition to the potential for some gusty winds.
We stay warm Thursday, but cool down Friday and Saturday and the end of the week looks to be a bit unsettled as we start of Memorial Day Weekend.
