SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --We’ve seen a milder day today compared to Tuesday with highs back to the 60s across western Mass-which is still below normal for late-May. We are tracking a few showers to our west that should come through this evening and early tonight. Thunderstorms should remain well to our south.
Any showers will end overnight and skies remain mostly cloudy to overcast through sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 50s for most.
Thursday will be a mainly dry day with overcast in the morning, breaking up to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures should get into the low 70s in the afternoon with some mid-70s possible if the sun can come out for a bit. Wind remains light throughout the day and showers return Thursday night-mostly after sunset. Some downpours are possible, but thunderstorms are unlikely.
An upper level low to our north will keep our weather unsettled as we head into the weekend. Friday will actually be a fairly nice day with good sunshine and highs in the middle 70s as surface high pressure builds. Dry weather continues into Saturday with highs hitting upper 70s with increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night with a passing cold front.
Sunday is looking like a cloudier day as a trough builds into the Northeast, but temperatures look to stay near normal. A few showers are possible, especially later in the day. Showers may linger into Monday, which will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The upper low will start moving away from New England Tuesday-Wednesday, giving us a bit more sun and warmer temps.
