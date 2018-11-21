SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It will be mainly cloudy this afternoon as we await our well-advertised Arctic cold front. It will bring a few scattered snow showers and squalls and a gusty breeze. A quick squall may reduce visibility and drop a quick coating to 1" of snow as the Arctic air barrels in!
Temperatures will steadily fall tonight but the wind chills will plunge! Expect wind gusts of 20-30 mph and occasional gusts to 40 mph. Temperatures fall into the lower/middle teens for most (possibly breaking records) but with the wind, it will feel more like single digits to below 0 by tomorrow morning
***A Wind Chill Advisory goes into Effect for Berkshire County and the hills towns from 4 AM to 10 AM Thursday Morning***
A likely record-cold day on tap for Thanksgiving, not just for western Mass, but throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic! Highs on Thursday will only make it into the upper teens and low 20s, but with a continued gusty breeze, wind chills hover in the single digits to near 0 much of the day. A strong high pressure is in control, so it will be sunny at least. Once wind lightens Thursday night, our temps likely hit the floor and drop to either side of 0 by Friday morning. As high pressure moves overhead Friday, wind will be much lighter, but highs stay near 30 degrees.
Temperatures will moderate this weekend and after starting in the teens Saturday morning, we should return to the low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon.
Our next storm system is on the way for Saturday night into Sunday morning with mainly rain this time around as the cold air retreats back into Canada. Rain should end early Sunday with highs nearing 50. Some clouds may linger but Sunday will feel mild and with a bit of sunshine it will turn out to be a nice afternoon.
Our next round of moisture will arrive Monday into Monday night of most likely rain but some hill town mix or snow is possible.
- This Afternoon: Cloudy, a snow squall. Breezy. Highs: 34-38
- Tonight: Clearing skies, windy and frigid! Lows: 10-15 WChills: -15 to 5)
- Thanksgiving: Frigid! Blustery & mostly sunny. Highs: 15-22 (WChills: -5 to 10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.