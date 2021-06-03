SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a milder start this morning with lots of clouds but with only a few sprinkles or spot showers here and there. Expect clouds to stick around today, but we are not expecting much rain until this evening when downpours and thunderstorms will likely move through.
A few showers and storms have the potential to bring heavy rain, and isolated gusty winds, especially across Berkshire County. Storms will weaken some as they drop down into the valley, but hold together enough to bring a good soaking and some thunder. Timing on rain looks to be between 6pm-12am. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70's with dew points creeping up into the 60's, so it will be rather muggy.
Tonight will remain mild and muggy with patchy fog in spots. Temperatures will fall to near 60 by morning. Tomorrow looks mainly cloudy and still unsettled with another round of showers and downpours as a weak cold front moves through. Storms are not likely to be severe.
We are still on track for a big warm-up as a Bermuda high pressure system builds in off the Southeast coast. Flow around this high pressure will pump in the heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach into the 90s from Sunday through the middle of next week. We will likely have our first heat wave of the season. (Three plus days in a row of 90 or warmer temps)
There may be an isolated storm during this period, but we are not expecting much rain, just hazy skies, heat and humidity. Get the ACs and fans ready.
