SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch Remains in Effect Until 8PM for Berkshire County
A line of thunderstorms is moving into western Mass this afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rainfall and the threat for flash flooding and damaging/severe wind gusts. There is a tornado risk as well, but mainly north of Rt. 2 into northern New England.
Storms will weaken after sunset and become more scattered, but downpours, showers and a few weaker thunderstorms remain possible through midnight or so.
A cold front will pass across western Mass, lowering dew points back into the 60s and temperatures will follow. Lots of clouds, a spot shower and areas of fog are expected through Thursday morning.
Weak high pressure builds to our north on Thursday, but the cold front from tonight will stall just to our south. So, skies look mainly cloudy and we keep a muggy feel Thursday, but we won’t see a washout and temperatures will be cooler. Highs end up in the lower to middle 70s with occasional showers throughout the day.
Low pressure east of the Bahamas may become a tropical depression late this week and is forecast to pass southeast of the Cape and Islands. This storm won’t bring much to western Mass other than clouds and possibly a few showers later Friday and a spot shower Saturday. Coastal areas will likely be brisk with showers. Muggy conditions continue through Saturday as well.
Skies will be clearing out for Sunday and lower humidity will return. Surface high pressure will bring in a northerly breeze Sunday and Monday, which may keep temperatures in the upper 70s, plus we will see sunny skies. Temperatures cool nicely at night, returning to the lower 50s Sunday and Monday nights. A warmer trend is on tap Tuesday and Wednesday with continued sunshine.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
