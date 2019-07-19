SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a break in the heat yesterday we are going to see the heat beginning to build back in today with peak levels of heat and humidity expected this weekend.
We will see more sunshine today, but patchy clouds will be around much of the day as well. It will be significantly hotter with highs hitting the upper 80s in the Berkshires and hill towns to mid 90s in the lower valley! There is a low chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday evening, then humidity will rise overnight. Friday will be day 1 of our heat wave, which will get worse over the weekend.
Excessive Heat Warnings issued for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden counties from Noon Friday to 8pm Sunday. Heat indices may reach from 100-110 Saturday & Sunday.
A Heat Advisory issued for Berkshire County from Noon to 8pm Saturday. Heat indices may reach up to 105.
A strong upper level ridge will bring extreme heat & humidity to millions in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Temperatures for western Mass will near 100 degrees both Saturday and the middle and upper 90s on Sunday. The hills will get well into the 90s as will the CT/RI beaches and Hampton beach. The Cape and Islands should end up around 90 both days. With widespread dew points in the 70s, the feels-like temperature will be about 5-10 degrees hotter.
Saturday is looking mostly sunny, but a cold front will bring in scattered clouds Sunday afternoon along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Behind this front, cooler air returns for Monday as high temps drop back into the 80s. Humidity remains moderate and a few showers look to linger as low pressure passes to our south. Tuesday to Thursday will feature much lower dew points and seasonable temperatures, along with plenty of sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.