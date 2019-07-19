SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's official. Our heat wave has started. At 4pm, temperatures hit the 90° mark. We are remarkably hot and humid over the next two (maybe three) days.
An isolated shower is possible for this evening, though most will remain completely dry.
HISTORIC HEAT?
With triple digits forecast for Springfield, that would only be the 13th time we've hit 100° or higher. Certainly a rare occurrence, but the highest likelihood of hitting 100° is actually in July, where we've hit it six time previously. The last time Springfield hit 100°+ was July 22, 2011.
Even more remarkable is the two-day stretch of Saturday and Sunday could go down as the hottest two-day stretch in Springfield, dating back to 1926. Our forecast average temperature of 87.8° would top that list. Impressive, historic heat!
With a forecast average temperature of 87.8°, the Sat/Sun stretch would be the *HOTTEST* 2-day stretch on-record for Springfield, Mass. Remarkable stuff. pic.twitter.com/QP35ZUd8l9— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) July 19, 2019
An Excessive Heat Warning issued for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden counties until 8pm Sunday. Heat indices may reach from 100°-110° Saturday & Sunday.
A Heat Advisory issued for Berkshire County from Noon to 8pm Saturday. Heat indices may reach up to 105°.
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin County... stretching until 8p Sunday. Highs tomorrow may hit 100°+ for the first time since 2011 and only the 13th time since 1941. pic.twitter.com/eJMRChQhau— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) July 19, 2019
A strong upper level ridge will bring extreme heat & humidity to millions in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Temperatures for western Mass will near 100 degrees both Saturday and the middle and upper 90s on Sunday. The hills will get well into the 90s. The Cape and Islands should end up around 90 both days. With widespread dew points in the 70s, the Feels-Like temperature will be about 5-10 degrees hotter.
Saturday is looking mostly sunny with oppressive humidity. Sunday is just as hot, however pop-up showers are possible. A cold front finally swing through on Monday, changing the air mass to a much cooler and drier one. Rain is likely Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will feature much lower dew points and seasonable temperatures, along with plenty of sunshine.
