SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Get ready for the excessive heat and humidity starting tomorrow, lasting into Saturday! A heat wave looking likely with feel-like temperatures over 100!
It's another mild, muggy start with temperatures and dew points in the 60's. Today will still be seasonable for mid August with highs in the low to middle 80s. This morning will be mainly cloudy with weak low pressure still meandering off shore. We'll see more in the way of sunshine this afternoon as this system continues to break down. It will be muggy today with a slight chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm late in the day.
The subtropical ridge will build into the East Coast starting tomorrow bringing a stretch of extreme temperatures and humidity to New England. Daytime highs will reach into the lower 90s tomorrow, then into the mid-90s Thursday and Friday. With dew points climbing into the 70s.
The heat index will reach between 96-100 tomorrow. A Heat Advisory is in effect tomorrow from 11am - 8pm.
Each afternoon there will be a few pop up showers and thunderstorms.. Any showers and storms around should fall apart around or not long after sunset, followed by some partial clearing, fog and very muggy conditions. Overnight lows will only fall into the 70s a few nights this week.
Relief from the high heat and humidity will come this weekend as a cold front finally moves in from the west. Timing right now looks to be Saturday, which should feature highs close to 90, then showers and storms with the front. Behind the cold front, humidity drops and temperatures return to the low 80s for Sunday and Monday.
