SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was absolutely beautiful yesterday, and we have another nice one on the way again today with temperatures running above normal again.
It's a cool, comfortable start this morning, and things will warm up nicely with highs returning to the middle 70s this afternoon. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds along with a breeze out of the southwest ahead the approaching cold front. Humidity gets a touch higher this afternoon too (Dew points in the upper 50s) as the front nears and a few showers or sprinkles are possible later this afternoon.
The cold front will move tonight with a few showers around midnight into the wee hours of the morning. There may be a brief downpour, but we are not expecting any severe weather and showers should move out long before sunrise. Temperatures will stay in the 50s.
A cold front will slowly exit New England tomorrow, keeping patchy clouds and a chance for a shower around, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be cooler, but still well above normal. Low pressure will move up along the front offshore on Saturday, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy for western Mass. but most if not all the rain will stay off shore.
Cooler weather returns this weekend with highs in the middle and upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend, featuring more sunshine thanks to building high pressure to our north. Surface low pressure looks to pass well to our south late Sunday night into Monday morning. Next week gets a little tricky, but as of now a few showers or a are possible Monday morning, and if enough cold air is in place, some high elevation mixing can’t be ruled out. Just a low risk at this point.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
